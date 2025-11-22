Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stock Holdings Lifted by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $103,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $182.90 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.76, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $236.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

