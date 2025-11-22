Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $776.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6%

REGN opened at $755.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $800.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

