Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 603.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 655,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 562,799 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,470,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $5,077,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $2,735,044.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,068. This trade represents a 55.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,614 shares of company stock worth $10,662,321. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $41.24.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

