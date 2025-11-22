Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 184.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,921 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GitLab were worth $30,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2,456.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,238 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,268,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $60,371,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 109.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,038,000 after buying an additional 1,265,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,396,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,529,000 after buying an additional 888,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,688,262.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock valued at $64,154,795. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,037.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLB. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on GitLab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. FBN Securities upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.