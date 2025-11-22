CenterBook Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,965 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,000. Salesforce accounts for about 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,729.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $538,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,297 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after buying an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $226.75 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.96 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,872 shares of company stock worth $15,058,156. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

