Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.8% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 307.53 and last traded at GBX 313.46. 6,301,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 2,325,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.

CWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 300 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 495.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of £609.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.45.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. Equities analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

