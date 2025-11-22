Dundas Partners LLP Sells 627 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Dundas Partners LLP lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $524,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $803,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORN stock opened at $212.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.28 and a 200-day moving average of $264.88. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.89 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $1,510,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,624,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,327,744.43. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,779 shares of company stock worth $14,767,643. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MORN. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

