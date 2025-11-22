AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stock Holdings Boosted by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 2.2% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $31,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 47.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 57.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:AME opened at $195.21 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $204.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.85.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

