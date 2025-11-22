Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Down 18.4% – Here’s What Happened

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 1,242,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 722% from the average session volume of 151,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

