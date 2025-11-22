CenterBook Partners LP Has $8.08 Million Position in Ferroglobe PLC $GSM

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223,135 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 140,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of GSM opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.83. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.