Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,246,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $99,999,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,596,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,783,224.79. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 355,018 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $5,825,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,533,568 shares in the company, valued at $74,395,850.88. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,569,148 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,105. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

