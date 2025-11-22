Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCFree Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,246,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $99,999,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,596,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,783,224.79. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 355,018 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $5,825,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,533,568 shares in the company, valued at $74,395,850.88. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,569,148 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,105. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

