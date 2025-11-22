CenterBook Partners LP Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 54.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $43.50.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

