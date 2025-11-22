DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,680 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 44.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in DraftKings by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 87,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $246,145.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,917.70. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,530,533.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 500,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,513,166. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 219,529 shares of company stock worth $8,601,273 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

