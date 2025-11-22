CenterBook Partners LP Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Wabash National Corporation $WNC

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 263.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,478 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $792,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 79,186 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 115.7% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 277,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Wabash National Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. Wabash National has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.100-$0.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNC. Wall Street Zen raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a $9.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabash National

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.