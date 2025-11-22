ProShare Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at $44,614,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,595,000 after purchasing an additional 442,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 3,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 423,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 6,163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 397,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 391,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 284,855 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered GeneDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price objective on GeneDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $52,977.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,757 shares in the company, valued at $512,980.78. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total transaction of $4,846,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,148,053.20. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,375 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,247. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WGS opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,628.33 and a beta of 2.01. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $147.71.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.33 million. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

