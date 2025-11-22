KBC Group NV Has $114,000 Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 13,638.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 361.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

VRRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.68 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

