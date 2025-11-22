KBC Group NV Sells 1,357 Shares of Spire Inc. $SR

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Spire were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Spire by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 974,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 80,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,220,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 274,124 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,322,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

