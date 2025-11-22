KBC Group NV Sells 2,206 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tenable were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1,043.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,239,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $35,330,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 33.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,996,000 after buying an additional 562,151 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tenable by 828.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 385,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,918,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,038,000 after acquiring an additional 312,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,322. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $862,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,240.50. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,555 shares of company stock worth $1,951,065. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

