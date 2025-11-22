ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 33,669 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,669 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in ExlService by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Weiss Ratings cut ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

