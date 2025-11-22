KBC Group NV Sells 2,659 Shares of EchoStar Corporation $SATS

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 79.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 30,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price target on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In other EchoStar news, COO John Swieringa sold 154,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $12,572,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,078.40. The trade was a 99.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Gaske sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 460,740 shares of company stock worth $35,967,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Stock Performance

SATS opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. EchoStar Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.94.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.