ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after buying an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 266,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $13,645,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 458.2% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 515,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 423,257 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski bought 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 680,251 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,296.79. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $543,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,129. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $667,437. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised Progyny from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Progyny Stock Up 4.1%

PGNY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

