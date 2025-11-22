Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Bit Digital, Inc. $BTBT

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at $7,512,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,337,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 899,967 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Bit Digital by 203.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,089,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 730,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTBT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Bit Digital in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

BTBT opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $676.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.54 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 127.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

