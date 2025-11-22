Contrasting Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line 7.52% 59.88% 4.02% Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 51.67% 21.30% 11.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 8 12 3 2.78 Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus target price of $28.37, suggesting a potential upside of 55.87%. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality.

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $9.69 billion 0.85 $910.26 million $1.36 13.38 Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality $441.14 million 2.15 $368.54 million $12.50 2.68

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwegian Cruise Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

