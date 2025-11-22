Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Post by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 17.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Post by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Post by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Wall Street Zen raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Post Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Post stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.90 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

