Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,865 Agenus Inc. $AGEN

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Agenus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth $752,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 3,080.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 427,604 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Agenus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Agenus Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

