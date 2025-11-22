ProShare Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,061,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,445 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $1,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,272,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,210,910.87. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $593,929.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,180.56. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,704 in the last 90 days. 42.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ APGE opened at $66.26 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.