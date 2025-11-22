Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) & Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Financial Survey

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Robinhood Markets and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 8 14 0 2.57 Moelis & Company 0 7 3 1 2.45

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus target price of $136.95, indicating a potential upside of 27.63%. Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $71.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

93.3% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Robinhood Markets shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Robinhood Markets has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Moelis & Company”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $2.95 billion 32.70 $1.41 billion $2.41 44.52 Moelis & Company $1.47 billion 3.35 $136.02 million $2.99 20.98

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robinhood Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets 52.19% 21.74% 5.43% Moelis & Company 15.98% 47.11% 19.68%

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats Moelis & Company on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services. It also provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for a new generation of investors.; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free, premium news from sites from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones. In addition, the company offers In-App Education, a resource that covers investing fundamentals, including why people invest, a stock market overview, and tips on how to define investing goals, as well as allows customers to understand the basics of investing before their first trade; and Crypto Learn and Earn, an educational module available to various crypto customers through Robinhood Learn to teach customers the basics related to cryptocurrency. Further, it provides Robinhood credit cards, cash card and spending accounts, and wallets. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.