Savant Capital LLC Invests $76,000 in Westrock Coffee Company $WEST

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter worth about $166,000. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

In related news, COO William A. Ford acquired 16,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $71,931.51. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 17,150 shares in the company, valued at $75,631.50. The trade was a 1,944.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 413,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,754.80. This represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 359,461 shares of company stock worth $1,534,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ WEST opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Westrock Coffee Company has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $397.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $354.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 98.07% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEST. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

