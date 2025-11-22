Brokerages Set Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price at $63.50

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPRGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.6667.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 442.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 59.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $490,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Stock Up 2.1%

KMPR stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($1.00). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Kemper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

