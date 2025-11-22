Brokerages Set Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price at $63.50

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.6667.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday.

Get Kemper alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kemper

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Kemper Stock Up 2.1%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 442.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 59.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $490,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($1.00). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Kemper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

