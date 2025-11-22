Savant Capital LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. $NMRA

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 302,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 7,124.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 969.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 233,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 211,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $389.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Insider Transactions at Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 1,915,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,977.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 6,046,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,782,427.27. This represents a 46.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristina Burow bought 1,915,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,977.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,046,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,782,427.27. This trade represents a 46.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neumora Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

