Savant Capital LLC Invests $65,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 240.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 129.43%. The firm had revenue of $891.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

