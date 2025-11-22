Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 34,776 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.