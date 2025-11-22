Rossby Financial LCC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average of $221.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.