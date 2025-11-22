Savant Capital LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Savers Value Village, Inc. $SVV

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,382.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Savers Value Village by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 5.7%

Savers Value Village stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -834.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Savers Value Village had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 20,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 34,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $447,126.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $2,327,099. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savers Value Village Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

