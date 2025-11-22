Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $449,000 Stake in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,794,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,370,000 after purchasing an additional 109,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

