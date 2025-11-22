Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,289 Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 22NW LP boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,627,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 17,284.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 702,284 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 213.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 533,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,407 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 366.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 273,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 175,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoneridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Stoneridge has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

