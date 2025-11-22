Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 677.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Stock Performance

NOK opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nokia from $6.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Santander lowered shares of Nokia to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.97.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

