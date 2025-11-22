Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. William Allan Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 27,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.7% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.1% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 546,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $119,816,000 after acquiring an additional 46,204 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 54,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Shares of AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day moving average is $221.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

