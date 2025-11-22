Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2025

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CryoPort by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 7.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,949 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 55.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 1,437.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $242,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,880.25. This represents a 32.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $439.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. CryoPort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.22 million. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CryoPort has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

