Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 246,248 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246,248 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $371,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 658,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 45,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays set a $99.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

