Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Makes New $7.91 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 5.5% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $493.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.55. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

