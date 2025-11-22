Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.1111.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,654,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 328.9% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $11,546,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $33.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

