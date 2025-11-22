Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG is Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Transdigm Group makes up about 13.2% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth about $7,475,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,334.92, for a total value of $3,652,341.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,764,856.16. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total value of $5,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,369,174. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.5%

TDG opened at $1,348.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,302.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,399.31. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

