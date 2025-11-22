Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Makes New $256,000 Investment in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Matson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Matson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Matson by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 8.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

Matson Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Matson stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $158.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.72 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

