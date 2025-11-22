Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Copa by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 9.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 target price on shares of Copa and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Copa from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.51 million. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.