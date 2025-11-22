Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DLR opened at $157.14 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

