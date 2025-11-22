Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 633,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,040 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 94.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. UBS Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

