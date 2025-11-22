Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 63,128 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,128 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $135.48.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,169.41. This trade represents a 36.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,371.55. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

