CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $35,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 8,352.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,168 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,061,000 after purchasing an additional 724,329 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,123,000 after purchasing an additional 492,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,977,000 after purchasing an additional 470,746 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $78.45 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

