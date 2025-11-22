Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,936 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $176.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $2.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.07.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $994,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,387.98. This trade represents a 38.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 5,319 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $968,377.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,604.72. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,478 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,580. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

